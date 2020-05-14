Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An earthquake on the mid-north coast of South Australia has been felt widely across the state, according to reports.
An earthquake on the mid-north coast of South Australia has been felt widely across the state, according to reports.
Environment

State hit by biggest earthquake in 10 years

by Frank Chung
14th May 2020 6:15 PM

South Australia has been hit by its biggest earthquake in a decade.

The 4.2 magnitude quake struck in the Burra region, north of Adelaide, at around 4pm this afternoon, according to Geoscience Australia.

The ABC reports the earthquake was felt widely across the state including in the Adelaide Hills and Yorke Peninsula.

"We got quite a strong vibration and shaking in the southern Barossa," one Twitter user wrote.

There have been no reports of damage so far and the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre says there is no threat of tsunami.

Geoscience Australia seismologist Hugh Glanville told ABC Radio Adelaide it was the largest earthquake in the state in 10 years.

"It is possible for minor damage from a magnitude-4 but it's reasonably unlikely for this earthquake," he said.

Originally published as SA hit by biggest earthquake in 10 years

earthquake

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Employee accused of planning armed robbery of bowls club

        premium_icon Employee accused of planning armed robbery of bowls club

        News THREE people were arrested for the alleged armed robbery at the Brunswick Heads Bowls Club earlier this year.

        TWO NEW CASES: 'We have not overcome this pandemic'

        premium_icon TWO NEW CASES: 'We have not overcome this pandemic'

        News Northern NSW health boss urges people to be responsible

        $20,000 missing after Ballina real estate agency shuts

        premium_icon $20,000 missing after Ballina real estate agency shuts

        News Number of landlords out of pocket after sudden closure

        Casino woman accused of supplying ice from family home

        premium_icon Casino woman accused of supplying ice from family home

        News The 35-year-old was arrested after a seven-month investigation