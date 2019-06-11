Jacks in box seat for Titans

Ryley Jacks tries to bust through a tackle during the Titans’ upset win over the Broncos. Picture: Jono Searle/Getty Images

RYLEY Jacks had a clear approach to Gold Coast's upset win over Brisbane - keep it simple.

Yet the halfback's rise to an NRL starting berth has been anything but.

Jacks' off-season shift from Melbourne to the Titans yielded fruit when Ash Taylor and Tyrone Roberts were ruled out for two weeks after Round 1 injuries.

But the story since has been one of patience and resilience.

Two and a half months toiling with Tweed Heads in the Intrust Super Cup followed his starts against Cronulla and South Sydney and Jacks could only watch as the Titans' season spiralled downwards.

With Taylor now ruled out indefinitely, the Canadian international knows his next few games are defining ones.

"I don't know what's going on there and I don't know too much," Jacks said of Taylor's decision to take personal leave.

"Hopefully Ash is all good and that but I don't know how many weeks I'll get.

"Garth's pretty much said 'mate, go in there and try and take your opportunity' so it was good to win (against Brisbane) but I think we can do even better than that, so that's exciting."

Ryley Jacks is determined to make the most of his opportunity in Ash Taylor’s absence. Picture: Gold Coast Titans

Jacks' 37-tackle effort proved he's no defensive slouch and he's more than happy to cop the likes of Payne Haas and Tevita Pangai Junior running in his channel if it keeps him in the starting side.

"That was the reason leaving Melbourne, to get more of that opportunity playing NRL so I just wanted to get here and do what I do," Jacks said.

"I play a real simple game plan and just get out there and get the boys going forward."