Rusty will be right in the mix for the Australian title

GOING FOR GOLD: Queensland's Rusty Whittaker is ready to challenge for honours in the 68th Australian Speedcar Grand Prix at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway tonight. Photography 44

QUEENSLAND'S Rusty Whittaker, 22, believes he has mastered the testing, circular Lismore Showground speedway and is quietly confident of success when he contests the 68th Australian Speedcar Grand Prix tonight.

He has already produced an impressive result this season at the Lismore circuit when he was placed second to Nathan Smee in the state title.

"It gives us the confidence and we know that we can run good but given the cars that are going to be there, it will be a tough meeting,” Whittaker said.

The showground bull ring is not an easy track to come to grips with and demands plenty of concentration, however Whittaker said a tip he received from multi Australian V8 Dirt Modified Champion Stuart Herne helped him learn how to drive the circuit.

"When I was talking to Stuart a while back he told me to 'put a straight into the track, because there is none' and that gave me an awareness of what to do.”

Car owner Dwayne Neilson hopes to carry on the good form the team has shown this season at their home track, Brisbane's Archerfield Speedway.

"We are trying to secure the Polar Ice Midget Series at Archerfield Speedway for this season. If we can achieve this, it will be five times for Neilson Motorsport and twice for Rusty,” he said.

The Whittaker family holds a unique place in Queensland speedcar racing as both Rusty and his dad, Sid, are Queensland Speedcar Champions.

Rusty started racing go-karts at the age of seven and spent 10 years in the category before he moved into speedway and speedcar racing.

The Australian Speedcar Grand Prix was first run in 1938 and is steeped in history and tradition.

Tonight's winner will have his name etched on the perpetual shield with some of the all-time greats who have won the prestigious AGP which comes to Lismore for the first time.

A full support program with racing for wingless sprintcars, production sedans, junior sedans, AMCAs and street stocks also will be featured.

Admission costs $30 (adults), $25 (seniors), $75 (family pass for two adults and two students), is is free for children under 12 years of age.

Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.

For more information visit www.lismorespeedway.com.au