Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Russian trolls are exploiting Mollie Tibbett’s murder. Picture: Supplied
Russian trolls are exploiting Mollie Tibbett’s murder. Picture: Supplied
News

Trolls exploit Mollie’s murder

by New York Post
27th Aug 2018 5:27 AM

MINUTES after a pair of damaging stories about US President Donald Trump and his former associates broke this week, Russian bots unleashed divisive content about the Mollie Tibbetts murder - to distract the public's attention, according to a report.

A network of Russia-linked Twitter accounts began blitz-tweeting news that the 20-year-old Tibbetts' murderer was an "illegal immigrant" on Tuesday afternoon, theNew York Postreported.

 

Molly Tibbetts and suspected murderer Cristhian Rivera. Picture: Supplied
Molly Tibbetts and suspected murderer Cristhian Rivera. Picture: Supplied

The Russian tweetstorm happened right after Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was convicted of bank and tax fraud and Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, implicated the president in a campaign finance felony.

The thousands of tweets were "an apparent attempt to divert attention from explosive news surrounding Donald Trump and his former associates," the outlet reported.

 

Mollie with her dad Rob. Picture: Supplied
Mollie with her dad Rob. Picture: Supplied

TheIndependent cited analysis by the Alliance for Securing Democracy, a bipartisan watchdog group that the Independent says has been tracking Kremlin-linked Twitter operations for the past year.

In the 24 hours following the Tibbetts, Manafort and Cohen news bombshells, #MollieTibbetts become the most shared hashtag among the Russian linked Twitter accounts monitored by the group.

The Russia-linked network also pushed #buildthewall and #buildthedamwall.

 

This article was originally published in the New York Postand has been reproduced here with permission.

donald trump editors picks mollie tibbett russia

Top Stories

    7 things that could transform Lismore

    premium_icon 7 things that could transform Lismore

    News REVEALED: Seven infrastructure and investment projects which could make Lismore a better place.

    TRAGEDY: Woman dies after car hits tree near Lismore

    TRAGEDY: Woman dies after car hits tree near Lismore

    Breaking A crime scene was set up, and investigations are continuing

    Access to popular beach road could be restricted

    premium_icon Access to popular beach road could be restricted

    Council News Council looks at options, including paid ticketing system

    PHOTOS: Mental as Anything play through deluge

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Mental as Anything play through deluge

    News Last minute venue adjustment for Ballina gig

    Local Partners