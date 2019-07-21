Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Technology

Russian capsule arrives at space station

21st Jul 2019 12:18 PM

A Russian space capsule with three astronauts aboard has docked with the International Space Station after a fast-track trip to the orbiting laboratory.

The Soyuz capsule docked lat on Saturday, just six hours and 20 minutes after blasting off from Russia's launch complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

The launch took place on the 50th anniversary of the day US astronauts landed on the moon.

The capsule is carrying Andrew Morgan of the United States on his first spaceflight, Russian Alexander Skvortsov on his third mission to the space station and Italian Luca Parmitano.

They will join Russian Alexey Ovchinin and Americans Nick Hague and Christina Koch have been aboard since March.

The crew patch for the expedition echoes the one from Apollo 11's 1969 lunar mission.

More Stories

international space station iss nasa roscosmos russia

Top Stories

    Day 2: Emotional visitors to Splendour pill testing demo

    premium_icon Day 2: Emotional visitors to Splendour pill testing demo

    Health SCIENCE and politics took over music and fashion at the festival on Saturday.

    Icehouse member Anthony Smith dies, aged 61

    premium_icon Icehouse member Anthony Smith dies, aged 61

    Breaking Flowers member Anthony Smith has passed away

    'Plenty of laughs': Popular event returns to town dog trial

    premium_icon 'Plenty of laughs': Popular event returns to town dog trial

    Whats On Following the success of last year, this fun event will return

    Sweet sound of success: Violinists attend prestigious camp

    premium_icon Sweet sound of success: Violinists attend prestigious camp

    Food & Entertainment Northern Rivers violinists represent region in prestigious orchestra