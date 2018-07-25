Menu
A man walks amongst the debris at the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Grabovo, Ukraine, Thursday, July 17, 2014. Ukraine said a passenger plane carrying 295 people was shot down Thursday as it flew over the country, and both the government and the pro-Russia separatists fighting in the region denied any responsibility for downing the plane. Dmitry Lovetsky
Opinion

Russia must be held to account for role in plane disaster

25th Jul 2018 7:00 AM
NO JUSTICE, no fly - four years ago on July 17, 2014 the Russian Federation killed 38 Australians, when MH17 was shot down over Ukraine with a Buk surface to air missile.

Formal justice, through international treaties and courts of law will be slow. Perhaps slower still, given Russia's obstructionism and disregard for the rules-based order.

My suggestion? Make July 17, 2019, the fifth anniversary, the first 'no fly' day for Russian Federation passport holders trying to come into or out of Australia.

Thereafter should follow another 37 annual 'no fly' days, one for each Australian killed, unless and until the Russian Federation issues a full confession, apology and pays every last cent in (fair and just) reparations.

By all means let the formal processes of investigation and complaint continue - but in the meantime, show the recalcitrant bullies that there is a price to be paid for taking Australian lives.

MICHAEL KLEINSCHMIDT

Mooloolaba

    Local Partners