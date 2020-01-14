Russell to be back behind the wheel at Bathurst

Lismore's David Russell is set for a big year of motorsport.

Lismore's David Russell is set for a big year of motorsport.

EXPERIENCED Lismore driver David Russell has agreed to a deal which will see him in the Porsche Carrera Cup and more Supercar endurance races this year.

Russell, 37, will join Matt Stone Racing for three Supercar endurance races, including major events the Bathurst 1000 along with the Vodafone Gold Coast 600 in October.

It will be his 10th time as a V8 Supercar co-driver at Bathurst.

He also plans to compete in additional Australian and international GT races during 2020 which are currently being negotiated.

Russell has more than a decade of Supercar endurance racing experience having competed in the Bathurst 1000 with Fernandez Racing and DJR followed by two seasons with Kelly Racing.

He also carried his Dayco team logo in the Supercar endurance races with Nissan Motorsport across five seasons and with Tickford Racing in 2018.

Russell’s Supercar endurance racing career was highlighted by a second-place finish at the 2015 Gold Coast 600 with Rick Kelly.

He missed out on a co-driver spot in the Supercars at Bathurst last year, but picked up a late spot to race in the 250km Dunlop Super2 Series with Matt Stone Racing.

He had fewer races in 2019 but was confident of signing a new deal this year.

“Things have changed a bit for me this year and I’ve felt like a bit of a yo-yo at times,” Russell said before the Super2 Series last year.

“I want to aim at consistency and that will help me lock in something for next year.

“Different chances pop up and I’ve had drives across multiple races.”

Russell will also be partnering with long-term GT driving partner Roger Lago, sharing race events in the Dayco Porsche GT3 Cup Car during the 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Series.

He will compete at four high profile events in the Pro category in what shapes as an exciting year for his team.

“We are delighted to see Dave Russell back in Supercars with a team that is renowned for punching well above their weight in this most competitive sport,” Dayco vice-president Arnold Mouw said.

“To have David joining Roger Lago for an entire season across two categories ensures that Dayco will continue to gain strong coverage.”