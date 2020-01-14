Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore's David Russell is set for a big year of motorsport.
Lismore's David Russell is set for a big year of motorsport.
Sport

Russell to be back behind the wheel at Bathurst

Mitchell Craig
14th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXPERIENCED Lismore driver David Russell has agreed to a deal which will see him in the Porsche Carrera Cup and more Supercar endurance races this year.

Russell, 37, will join Matt Stone Racing for three Supercar endurance races, including major events the Bathurst 1000 along with the Vodafone Gold Coast 600 in October.

It will be his 10th time as a V8 Supercar co-driver at Bathurst.

He also plans to compete in additional Australian and international GT races during 2020 which are currently being negotiated.

Russell has more than a decade of Supercar endurance racing experience having competed in the Bathurst 1000 with Fernandez Racing and DJR followed by two seasons with Kelly Racing.

He also carried his Dayco team logo in the Supercar endurance races with Nissan Motorsport across five seasons and with Tickford Racing in 2018.

Russell’s Supercar endurance racing career was highlighted by a second-place finish at the 2015 Gold Coast 600 with Rick Kelly.

He missed out on a co-driver spot in the Supercars at Bathurst last year, but picked up a late spot to race in the 250km Dunlop Super2 Series with Matt Stone Racing.

He had fewer races in 2019 but was confident of signing a new deal this year.

“Things have changed a bit for me this year and I’ve felt like a bit of a yo-yo at times,” Russell said before the Super2 Series last year.

“I want to aim at consistency and that will help me lock in something for next year.

“Different chances pop up and I’ve had drives across multiple races.”

Russell will also be partnering with long-term GT driving partner Roger Lago, sharing race events in the Dayco Porsche GT3 Cup Car during the 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Series.

He will compete at four high profile events in the Pro category in what shapes as an exciting year for his team.

“We are delighted to see Dave Russell back in Supercars with a team that is renowned for punching well above their weight in this most competitive sport,” Dayco vice-president Arnold Mouw said.

“To have David joining Roger Lago for an entire season across two categories ensures that Dayco will continue to gain strong coverage.”

bathurst 1000 david russell matt stone racing
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family grieves after death of 'passionate' pilots

        premium_icon Family grieves after death of 'passionate' pilots

        Breaking THE family of a Toowoomba pilot and his brother killed in a plane crash in northern New South Wales has issued a statement regarding the tragedy.

        Fatal punch victim farewelled in a sea of colour

        premium_icon Fatal punch victim farewelled in a sea of colour

        News FRIENDS and family have said their final goodbyes to an East Lismore man who was...

        Police investigate after man allegedly lit fire

        premium_icon Police investigate after man allegedly lit fire

        News A MAN accused of lighting a fire on the side of the road has been reported to...

        Level 2 water restrictions flagged for Northern Rivers

        Level 2 water restrictions flagged for Northern Rivers

        News POOR rainfall outlook coupled with high water demand over the holiday period has...