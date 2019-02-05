Russell seals a top 10 spot at Bathurst

GOONELLABAH driver David Russell joined long-term GT racing partner Roger Lago and Supercar racer Todd Hazelwood for an impressive top 10 finish in the 2019 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

This event marked Russell's 11th Bathurst 12 Hour, his third Pro-Am podium result and his sixth overall top 10 result.

It continues his remarkable tally of class wins and podiums in every format of Bathurst GT or production car racing at Mount Panorama.

Competing for the first time with Matt Stone Racing in an Audi R8 LMS that both Russell and Lago had only first driven one week before the event, the trio's outstanding result saw them out-perform a number of local and international Pro-Am category teams, finishing second in the Pro-Am standings to major international team AF Corse (Ferrari) and a clear two laps ahead of the rest of the 38 car field.

Russell, Lago and Hazelwood's performance at Bathurst also earned the Matt Stone Racing team the highest placed Audi honours at this prestigious event, surpassing all of the factory supported teams.

Sunday's challenging race covered a record 312 laps (1,938km) this year and was held in hot conditions. The frantic pace of this epic 12 hour race was reflected in the average lap speed of 161kph, another new event record.

"That was a great race, it was flat out all the way and the team performed brilliantly,” Russell said.

"All three drivers were consistent, fast and error free - the car looks as straight and perfect as when it arrived.

"I'm a bridesmaid once again in the Pro-Am class and it was a major international GT team that finished ahead of us, with the rest of the field a long way behind.

"I look forward to coming back next year to try and take the Pro-Am win. I am very proud of our result as the first time we drove this car was just one week before the race.

"We all came to grips with it immediately and were able to extract the best from it.

"Thanks to the hard working Matt Stone Racing crew for making all of the right decisions and preparing a fantastic car and to Aussie Driver Search for letting us race their car.”

The Dayco sponsored driver will return to Mount Panorama for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 in October, the first of three Pirtek Season of Endurance races for the 2019 season.