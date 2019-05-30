Russell Morris' Black and Blue Heart is coming with him

RUSSELL Morris' new album Black And Blue Heart debuted at #12 on the ARIA Album chart, and #3 on the Australian Artists Album chart.

Morris is an Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist who had five Australian Top 10 singles during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

On July 2008, the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) recognised Morris' status when he was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

His hit song The Real Thing was added to the National Film and Sound Archive's Sounds of Australia registry in 2013.

Notwithstanding a couple of top 10s for two of his blues album releases in recent years, Morris has just scored his highest debut chart position for a rock album since his first long play Bloodstone in 1971.

The album, produced by Powderfinger's Bernard Fanning and Nick DiDia (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, The Living End) in Byron Bay, has been described as a rock album.

The band is artist/ songwriter/ producer Declan Kelly on drums and percussion, Wolfmother's Ian Peres on keyboards, Matt Englebrecht on bass, and Dan Kelly on guitars.

The 70-year-old bona fide rock legend, who performs almost 100 shows a year and has just done a lap of the map promoting the new album, is busier than he's been in decades.

He dazzled Bluesfest 2019 fans with his show, and he is new coming back to the Northern Rivers for a more intimate version of his show.

Morris will be supported by Northern Rivers musician Pat Tierney.