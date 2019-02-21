Russell joins new team for world challenge series

NEW TEAM: David Russell will drive in the GT World Challenge

GOONELLABAH driver David Russell has been named in HubAuto Corsa's driver line-up for this year's Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia campaign.

According to Russell, joining HubAuto Corsa for the 2019 challenge was an exciting opportunity to continue his successful international GT racing career.

"I can't wait to get settled into the Ferrari at the first round at Sepang, a circuit where I have had success in the past, finishing second in the Sepang 12 Hour with Roger Lago,” he said.

"Consistency will be the key for myself and Yuya Sakamoto, who I look forward to teaming up with for the championship. This is a championship that I have always wanted to compete in, with a great depth of talent in the field, racing on some of Asia's best racing circuits.

"It will be a busy year of racing this season, which is perfect for keeping me sharp and fit for the Supercar enduros later in the year.”

Two victories helped HubAuto Corsa's Nick Foster finish second in the 2018 drivers' standings while the Taiwanese squad were also fifth in the teams' championship.

That success has led to both representing Ferrari in this year's Intercontinental GT Challenge.

And it's that new, globe-trotting commitment that has resulted in a shake-up of HubAuto Corsa's Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia roster, which now features Yuya Sakamoto and Russell.

Super GT300 and Super Taikyu regular Sakamoto moves across from Porsche Team EBI with whom he contested the Blancpain GT challenge's Japanese rounds in 2017.

The 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia will be contested over six events in Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Korea and China from April to September.