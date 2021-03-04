Russell Crowe breaks his silence on Joseph Suaalii

Russell Crowe has broken his silence on teenage superstar Joseph Suaalii’s defection to arch rivals the Roosters on a deal worth the same money.

Russell Crowe has broken his silence on teenage superstar Joseph Suaalii’s defection to arch rivals the Roosters on a deal worth the same money.

Souths' owner Russell Crowe has broken his silence on teenage superstar Joseph Suaalii's defection to arch rivals the Roosters on a deal worth the same money he was on at Souths.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported the Hollywood mega star was confused why the 17-year-old decided to accept a similar offer at a rival club.

"Does it hurt? It's a little perplexing, shall we say," Crowe told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? > Get your 14-day free trial now & start streaming instantly >

TRANSFER CENTRE: Hughes turns down $2.5m Warriors deal to stay with Storm

CASUALTY WARD: Storm star set for stint on sidelines, Milford fit for season opener

"I just hope Joseph is in a place where he's comfortable and where he can play his best football.

"I think he's a good kid. We're not quite sure what the difference is between our dollars and somebody else's dollars, because theoretically the figures are the same. Who knows?"

Suaalii was offered a contract extension worth $1.7 million at Souths, but the club ultimately baulked at his management's attempts to put get-out clauses in his contract.

Crowe had Suaalii and his family up to his farm during the negotiation process, but denied having any direct involvement with contract talks for Suaalii or any other Souths' player.

"He's a great kid," Crowe said.

MORE NRL NEWS

REVEALED: New offer Rabbitohs will make Reynolds as he concedes 'time will tell'

'ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING': Leilua sheds 10kg after daily burger binges

TITANS WERE THE BERMUDA TRIANGLE: One shockwave changed everything

"Met his mum and sister, they came up to the farm. But there's a complete misunderstanding with what I do at the club.

"I have never negotiated a contract with the player at any time. The questions I ask are more about culture.

Get all the latest NRL news, highlights and analysis delivered straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Sign up now!!!

"They're the conversations I have with players. When it comes down to the deal-making, I don't have anything to do with it."

Suaalii's attempts to have get-out clauses inserted in his contract were seen as the final straw for Souths, before the prodigy was wooed by the Roosters and Trent Robinson, with Sonny Bill Williams also involved in the Tri-colours' pitch.

Souths' coach Wayne Bennett reportedly told sources close to him that the pursuit of Suaalii became "too hard".

The Roosters accepted Suaalii's contractual conditions in the hope that Robinson and the club's culture could make it very difficult to leave after two seasons.

Time will tell if the Rabbitohs live to regret not doing more to keep him.

Originally published as Russell Crowe breaks his silence on Joseph Suaalii's 'perplexing' bombshell defection