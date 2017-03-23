Russian troupe announces two ballet shows

BLACK SWAN: The Russian National Ballet Theatre's production of Swan Lake was performed in Lismore last year.

THE Russian National Ballet Theatre has announced performances of Romeo and Juliet and The Nutcracker in Lismore this year.

The Russian National Ballet Theatre is coming back to the area after successful performances of Swan Lake last year in Lismore.

Romeo and Juliet

Romeo and Juliet will be performed on Tuesday, December 12, 7.30pm.

The forever romance, this hundred year classic offers a seamless choreography by Evgeny Amosov based on the Prokofiev ballet in three Acts with classical music.

Romeo and Juliet is a ballet by Sergei Prokofiev based on William Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet.

Prokofiev reused music from the ballet in three suites for orchestra and a solo piano work.

Based on a synopsis created by Adrian Piotrovsky (who first suggested the subject to Prokofiev) and Sergey Radlov, the ballet was composed by Prokofiev in September 1935 to their scenario which followed the precepts of "drambalet" (dramatised ballet, officially promoted at the Kirov Ballet to replace works based primarily on choreographic display and innovation).

The ballet's original happy ending (contrary to Shakespeare) provoked controversy among Soviet cultural officials, and the ballet's production was then postponed indefinitely.

Suites of the ballet music were heard in Moscow and the United States, but the full ballet premiered in the Mahen Theatre, Brno (then in Czechoslovakia, now in the Czech Republic), on 30 December 1938.

This version was a single-act production with music mainly from the first two suites.

The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker will be staged on Wednesday, December 13.

Christmas would not be Christmas without The Nutcracker.

To celebrate the holidays, join the magical adventure of Clara, Fritz and the Nutcracker as they battle the evil Rat King.

The Nutcracker is a two-act ballet, originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The libretto is adapted from E. T. A. Hoffmann's story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, by way of Alexandre Dumas' adapted story The Nutcracker.

It was given its premiere at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg on Sunday, December 18, 1892, on a double-bill with Tchaikovsky's opera Iolanta.

Although the original production was not a success, the 20-minute suite that Tchaikovsky extracted from the ballet was.

Tchaikovsky's score has become one of his most famous compositions, in particular the pieces featured in the suite.