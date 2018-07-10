Menu
Suspected ‘child trafficker’ snatches young girl

by Ally Foster
10th Jul 2018 7:00 AM

A YOUNG has been rescued uninjured following a kidnapping on a Chinese street.

The three-year-old tot was nabbed by a suspected human trafficker after he lured her with snacks last Friday, according to local cops.

The suspect drove her away while she was still holding the treats.

CCTV footage released by police shows a girl on a Ganzhou street on the afternoon of July 6.

The little girl in a red top can be seen holding a plastic bag, full of food, and following the suspect.

The suspect has been identified by Ganzhou cops as Zhang.

The girl's father contacted the police as soon as he found out his daughter had vanished.

Child snatched by man. Picture: Facebook
Child snatched by man. Picture: Facebook

Ganzhou Police reviewed the surveillance footage and chased Zhang for 18 hours before capturing the man at his home on the morning of July 7.

Cops arrested Zhang on suspicion of human trafficking.

They also found the abducted girl who was safe and fortunately without injury.

The suspect told the police that he had no intention of trafficking the girl and claimed he "wanted to raise the girl as daughter", the police told video sharing platform Pear.

This appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.

