Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Screenshots from Jonathan Kehler's video shows a croc that is about to chow down on a feed get attacked by shark on the Adelaide River. Picture: Supplied
Screenshots from Jonathan Kehler's video shows a croc that is about to chow down on a feed get attacked by shark on the Adelaide River. Picture: Supplied
News

Shark fights hungry croc

by Ally Foster
6th Feb 2019 9:07 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM

FOOTAGE of a shark challenging a massive crocodile for food has left tourists on a jumping croc tour in the Northern Territory horrified.

The jaw-dropping encounter was filmed by Darwin resident Jonathan Kehler who decided to take his friends who were visiting from Europe out on one of the popular tours on the Adelaide River.

But the group got more than they bargained for when a shark leapt out of the water and tried to grab the piece of chicken the guide was dangling for the waiting croc.

"It was not scared of the croc and just tried to grab a bite … the shark sort of scared the crocodile a little bit but the croc ended up getting the chicken," Mr Kehler told NT News.

The crocodile and shark collided mid-air, with the shark quickly racing off.

Mr Kehler said it was a stern reminder to not mess with Aussie wildlife.

crocodile editors picks food rush hour shark fight

Top Stories

    Foodie stars open new shop on the North Coast

    premium_icon Foodie stars open new shop on the North Coast

    Business THIS new business focuses on "local, convenience and glorious parking”.

    This classic 1928 hardware store is up for sale

    premium_icon This classic 1928 hardware store is up for sale

    Business The store still sells individual nails - for two cents

    High-calibre buyers line up for $95 million Casino hub

    premium_icon High-calibre buyers line up for $95 million Casino hub

    News Project could bring 334 jobs and millions of dollars to the region

    ‘Accidental vegan’: Tick bite changes woman’s life

    premium_icon ‘Accidental vegan’: Tick bite changes woman’s life

    Health "I cannot even touch anything that has those ingredients in it"

    • 6th Feb 2019 10:29 AM