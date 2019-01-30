Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Would you eat this hospital food?
Would you eat this hospital food?
Food & Entertainment

Fury at gross hospital meal

by Ally Foster
30th Jan 2019 6:46 AM

A SHOCKING photo of an "omelette" served to patients at Scottish hospital has been branded "not suitable for a dog".

The image of the horrific meal shows a tiny omelette so charred from overcooking that pieces have broken off.

It was served to a female patient at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and shared on social media by one of the country's politicians.

Alex Cole-Hamilton wrote: "My constituent has been in Royal Infirmary Edinburgh ten days.

"This was her dinner tonight. Food's been consistently poor. (It's an omelette btw).

Social media users were disgusted by the photograph.

One wrote: "That's an omelette? It looks horrific. And where are the vegetables? One can only recover properly on a balanced healthy diet.

"Making an omelette even for large numbers is not rocket science. Scotland's flagship hospital is one scary place."

"Omg you wouldn't feed that to the dogs. My brother's in hospital at the moment and he was given a burnt shell pie and equally burnt beans the other day. Equally unsuitable for the dogs," another said.

-Read more.

More Stories

Show More
complaint hospital food omlette scotland

Top Stories

    Beloved toy store to close down after 65 years

    premium_icon Beloved toy store to close down after 65 years

    News "WE'VE been struggling... it became pretty clear that there were no other choices”.

    Norco boss: 'We may not have an industry in five years'

    premium_icon Norco boss: 'We may not have an industry in five years'

    News Horrific conditions are pushing farmers to the brink

    Would you pay $550,000 for this 'renovator's delight'?

    premium_icon Would you pay $550,000 for this 'renovator's delight'?

    Property This home's spectacular location is its true selling point

    $1 for 28 days: This is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: This is our best deal yet

    News This is our best digital subscription offer – just $1 for 28 days