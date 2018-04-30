RUSH HOUR: Model ‘sued for sexually arousing dog’

Live: Rush Hour

8:35am

'Meghan is probably embarrassed'

They are the questions the world wants answers to.

Now Meghan Markle's half brother has shed some light on what her family is really like as the countdown to her royal wedding to Prince Harry continues.

In an interview with Channel 7's Sunday Night, Thomas Markle Jr, told Melissa Doyle that he would like to one day be an uncle to her children.

Until now, he said that he did not realise they had had a falling out. He is not invited to their lavish wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19.

When asked about getting an invitation, he said: "No. I don't know. When do they go out?

Nobody has my address anyway. (CHUCKLES) I'm pretty hard to get hold of."

When asked if she was "embarrassed" by her family, Markle Jr, 50, confirmed that would be a fair conclusion to make.

"She's probably embarrassed at some of the stories and accusations and, you know ..." he said, before Doyle asked him if their family was "fractured".

"I think my family's always been fractured," he said.

"I think now, more than ever, it should be the time for everybody to put their differences aside and just, you know, be a family. We have a small family. It may be broken up, but it's still a family."

8:10am

Man rescued after fall into mine shaft

A 62-year-old man has had a lucky escape after he fell down a mine shaft at Lightning Ridge in northern NSW.

Emergency services were called to a mine at Cumborah at about 4pm on Sunday on reports a man had fallen down a mine shaft.

District police, police rescue, the State Emergency Service and NSW Ambulance worked together to pull the 62-year-old to the surface.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

7:45am

Sydney train delays towards city

A number of trains running towards the city have been cancelled due to signal equipment repairs at Ingleburn.

Changes to stopping patterns and services may be made at short notice.

Passengers are being urged to allow for extra travel time and to check real-time apps and indicator boards for updated information.

7:20am

Instagram model being sued for 'sexually arousing a dog'

An Instagram model claims she is being sued for allegedly sexually arousing a dog during a photo shoot, with the owner saying she performed a sex act on the dog.

Tony Toutouni, a billionaire dubbed the King of Instagram, told TMZ that the model, Deyana Mounira, "began sensually playing with Hef (the dog); arousing Hef by playing with his genitals."

But Mounira claims Toutouni was sexually harassing her during the shoot and encouraging the dog to jump up on her.

They both posted videos of the photoshoot online, with Toutouni writing: "I can't believe this thirsty girl used my dog to gain followers."

In the video that Mounira posted, Toutouni can be allegedly heard encoring his dog.

Toutouni is suing Mounira for fraud, infliction of emotional distress and is seeking $1.5 million in damages. He has not commented on Mounira's claim that he sexually harassed her.

Warning: Strong language

6:55am

Gas leak causing Sydney traffic delays

A gas leak at Port Botany in Sydney overnight is continuing to cause traffic delays in the area.

Bumborah Point Rd is closed in both directions while emergency services attend the scene.

Traffic diversions are in place but commuters are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

6:35am

Outrage over school's 'revenge sex' homework

A school in the United States has been slammed after given students homework with a sexually explicit question about "revenge sex" and "baby daddies".

Omar Austin, from Florida, was outraged after reading the homework that his daughter's Year 11 science class was given.

The question read:

"Ursula was devastated when her boyfriend broke up with her after having sex.

To get revenge, she had sex with his best friend the next day. Ursula had a beautiful baby girl nine months later.

Ursula has type O blood, her ex-boyfriend has AB blood and his best friend is type A blood.

If her baby daddy is her ex-boyfriend what could the possible blood type(s) of her baby NOT be?"

Mr Austin posted a video of the homework on Facebook, which has already received over 40,000 views, with the caption: "This needs to be seen. WTH is going on in our schools?"

6:10am

Kayakers find woman's body in Sydney river

A woman's body has been found in Sydney's Lane Cove River and police are appealing for help to identify her.

Kayakers found the body in the river off Angelo St in Woolwich on Sunday morning. Police say the woman's death isn't suspicious but they are unable to identify her.

She is described as caucasian in appearance, aged in her 20s or early 30s, approximately 168cm tall, with a slim build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a navy/green long sleeve jumper, khaki cargo pants and silver bracelets on both wrists.

She has a tattoo on her right shoulder blade, and a birth mark on her left shin.

5:45am

Boy dies after being hit by car in driveway

A young boy has died after being hit by a car in Temora, in NSW's Riverina region.

The seven-year-old boy died at the scene after being struck by the vehicle in the driveway of a home on Sunday afternoon.

The driver, a 35-year-old man, was sent for mandatory blood and urine testing.

Police are continuing their investigation.