Nurse fired over anti-vax social post

A NURSE in Texas was fired after she allegedly posted about a young patient who may have the measles on an anti-vaccination group's Facebook page, officials with the Texas Children's Hospital in Houston said this week.

The nurse, who has not yet been named, allegedly posted to a Facebook page called "Proud Parents of Unvaccinated Children - Texas" regarding a boy, between the age of 1 to 3 years old, who is being treated at the hospital for a possible case of the measles which he contracted overseas, the Houston Chronicle reported.

In since-deleted posts, the nurse shared her experience of treating someone with measles for the first time.

"I think it's easy for us non-vaxxers to make assumptions, but most of us have never and will never see one of these diseases," she wrote.

The nurse was fired after a concerned parent raised the issue with the hospital. Picture: Facebook

"By no means have I changed my vax stance, and I never will. But this poor kid was bad off and as a parent, I could see vaccinating out of fear."

She allegedly added that she plans to continue "along my non-vax journey with no regrets, but I'll definitely have compassion to those who vehemently vaccinate."

In a response to one of the commenters she wrote that she was considering swabbing the boy's mouth so she could infect her 13-year-old with the virus.

An investigation into the nurse's statements was sparked after a "concerned parent" flagged the post to the hospital.

The nurse was removed from the toddler's care on Friday before she was fired on Monday, a hospital spokesperson confirmed.

The hospital clarified it didn't fire the nurse because of her anti-vaccine views, but rather because "she posted protected health information."

-Read more.