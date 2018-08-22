Dad writes brutal CV for daughter

A TEEN daughter has been given a brutally honest, and very funny, assessment of her skills and abilities in a CV written by her dad.

Most CVs portray the person in the best possible light showing off their strengths, education and achievements - but Lauren Moore's takes a different approach.

The 16-year-old from Middlesbrough, England got her dad to do hers ahead of her exam results and he didn't hold back.

Under her responsibilities and duties section for her work experience he listed skills such as "getting on my father's t**s," "browsing Facebook" and "losing all documentation".

For a similar section for her voluntary work gardening, he wrote: "Digging holes looking for gold," "f**king everything up" and "couldn't really give a s**t".

Her dad certainly didn't hold back. Picture: Lauren Guest/Twitter

Luckily she could see the funny side of it. Picture: Lauren Guest/Twitter

It doesn't stop there though.

In the section titled interests and personal information it simply reads "f**k all".

While listed under skills and personal qualities it describes her as a "typical 16 year old" who "doesn't do mornings" as well as being "lazy," "rude" and "couldn't give a f**k".

Ouch! Who needs enemies when you have your own dad looking after your best interests.

Fortunately Lauren could see the funny side and took to her Twitter page to post the CV along with the comment: "Remind me not to let my dad do my cv for me."

