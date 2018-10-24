X-rated mistake in wedding photo
A picture of a bride and groom taken from an unfortunate angle has turned an innocent wedding snap into something very rude.
The picture was uploaded to Imgur and caused many users to do a double take while they tried to process what was actually going on - can you figure it out?
The picture shows a bride and groom speaking at their reception surrounding by wedding guests.
However, at first glance the unfortunate placement of a woman's arm makes it look as though the bride has her bare butt on display.
The uploader captioned the snap: "Party in the front, business in the back."
Many users were tricked by the hilarious optical illusion, with one writing: "Ya had me there for half a second."
"My 4 year old saw this and said mummy why is her butt out," another said.