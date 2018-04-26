Menu
SPOTTED: Snakes, such as this Python, are looking for food and shelter. Contributed
Environment

'Rush hour' as snakes stock up on rats for winter

by Chyna Hayden
26th Apr 2018 12:00 AM

WINTER is just around the corner and while we prepare to rug up, reptiles such as snakes and lizards are making their own preparations.

Wildlife rescue organisation, WIRES, has urged locals to keep an eye out over the coming weeks, as these animals enter "rush hour”.

Member of WIRES' reptile team, Martin Fitzgerald, explained that while humans can thermoregulate due to being warm blooded, reptiles rely entirely on their environment for the heat they need to function and digest their food.

"As the temperature drops, snakes are actively chasing food [and] are also seeking out a quiet, cosy place for winter,” he said.

Like hibernation for mammals, brumation for reptiles requires preparation, meaning we may notice heightened activity in their haste to stock up on sunshine and food, such as rats.

WIRES is asking locals to keep an eye out for snakes and lizards in the area, and to contact them immediately in the event one ventures indoors.

For rescues, advice or enquiries, contact the WIRES 24-hour hotline: 6628 1898.

