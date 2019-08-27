Rush expected as tip set to reopen

TIP REOPENS: Lismore City Council is expecting a rush of excited residents when the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre reopens on Wednesday, August 28.

AFTER being closed for more than two weeks, Lismore City Council is expecting to be inundated when the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre reopens on Wednesday, August 28.

However, services will initially be limited, as the centre will reopen for general waste and green waste disposal with the Resource Recovery Facility back in operation.

But for those who love a bargain, the Lismore Revolve Shop and the Container Deposit Scheme bulk collection centre remain closed at this stage.

The facility has been closed since a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday August 11, damaging the Materials Recovery Facility and compost piles.

The councilplans to reopen the Lismore Revolve Shop on Tuesday, September 3 and the community will be advised when a date for reopening of the Container Deposit Scheme bulk collection centre is scheduled.

The council's acting Executive director of Infrastructure Services Peter Jeuken warned there could be delays and encouraged people to be patient or wait until next week when the initial rush has subsided.

"We are expecting a very busy few days and possibly long wait times," he said.

"So unless it's urgent we would urge residents to wait a few days or even until next week."

Mr Jeuken said anyone rushing to the centre should be aware big queues and longer than usual wait times are expected.

"Please be patient and respectful with staff who have had a very busy and difficult few weeks," he said.

"We would like to thank the community for their patience and messages of support during this time, and assure them we are working as fast as we can to return services to normal."

The Brewster Street Drop-off Centre and the Nimbin Transfer Station both remain open.

For all enquiries, please phone the council on 1300 87 83 87.