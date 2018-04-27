Rural women called to high tea at Beef Week

Helen Weaver, Maria and Rosie Leo at the Rural Ladies High Tea during Beef Week.

RURAL women will be treated to a traditional Australian high tea while they network and hear an inspirational speaker at a special event just for them during this year's Casino Beef Week.

There will also be raffles, prizes, auctions and shopping opportunities at the Casino Beef Week Rural Ladies Luncheon.

Beef Week President Stuart George, was proud to announce the Commonwealth Bank Australia has come on board as an associate event sponsor of this year's Beef Week Rural Ladies High Tea.

"We are excited to collaborate with the Commonwealth Bank Australia and to offer an event as a platform that supports, inspires and empowers rural women,” Mr George said.

The event provides a great networking opportunity for rural women and was aimed at like-minded people who want to focus on inspiration, motivation and empowering women.

Grab your girlfriends, host your clients, treat your employees and don't miss out on this empowering event that forms part of the huge 11-day festival that is Casino Beef Week.

Tickets $20pp with all ticket proceeds going to Windara.

Tickets available from May 1 at the Beef Week office or call (02) 6662 8181, until allocations are exhausted.

Tickets are limited and seating for the event will not be allocated.

Please arrive early if you require seating for a large group.

For more information visit www.casinobeefweek.com.au.

On Thursday, May 24 2018 from 10.30am - 2pm at Windara.