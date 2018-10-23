Rural wedding venue rules to be considered by council

A Northern Rivers council will consider options for rural wedding and event venues at its meeting this week.

OPTIONS for regulating rural function centres will be considered by the Ballina Shire Council this week.

At its April meeting, the council adopted a notice of motion that they receive an options report to amend current Local Environmental and Plans and Development Control Plans to prohibit venues that cater for weddings and similar events in rural-zoned and environmental protection-zoned areas.

In its report, staff said the North Coast had "emerged and is promoted as an attractive and popular wedding destination”.

"As a consequence, some rural residents in Ballina Shire have become increasingly concerned regarding the impacts associated with wedding events, particularly where held on rural properties,” the report said.

"The key land use conflicts associated with wedding venues are traffic and noise, particularly from amplified music and revellers during evening hours.

"Impacts are greatest during evening hours due to the low background noise levels at such times and the potential for noise to travel large distances.

"Such impacts are exacerbated where the history of rural subdivision has resulted in a proliferation of rural dwellings in a particular locality.”

According to the report, most complaints received by Ballina Shire Council about such venues relate to them operating without consent.

"Enforcing compliance in association with unauthorised rural wedding venues is an ongoing issue,” the report said.

The report noted there were "distinct land use conflicts” for ceremony and reception venues.

"The majority of adverse impacts (and their magnitude) associated with weddings relate to receptions rather than ceremonies,” it said.

"This is primarily due to high levels of noise and nuisance traffic during evening periods, when background noise and activity levels in rural areas are typically low.”

Staff have recommended that the council prepare a planning proposal to introduce a special provision relating to such function centres, that the planning proposal be referred to the council for endorsement and that draft development controls be prepared for inclusion in the Ballina Shire Development Control Plan 2012.

Councillors will discuss the matter at Thursday's general meeting.