Former Socceroo and TV commentator Craig Foster meets students at The Rivers Secondary College Kadina High Campus.
Former Socceroo and TV commentator Craig Foster meets students at The Rivers Secondary College Kadina High Campus.
Sport

Rural school and sport advantages

Alison Paterson
by
10th Apr 2018 4:46 PM

"LIVING in a regional town doesn't mean you can't achieve your dreams.

"The lesson from me is living here is an advantage, if you look at cricket, football and other sports there's a huge amount of athletes who have come out of regional areas because we have unbelievable talent here.”

Former Socceroos captain and SBS television's chief football analyst, Craig Foster, was adamant when he visited his old high school now The Rivers Secondary College, Kadina High Campus on Monday, that youngsters can achieve success on and off the sporting field.

Foster implored the students to relish their time in the region.

"Many kids from the country think the first thing they need to do is get out,” he said.

"I say, treasure your time when you are here, because life is long and you will have the opportunity to make it provided you use the work ethic you learn here. I have been able to create something of my life and I was sitting here at school, (even) sitting with some of the same teachers.”

Foster met with the Student Representative Council and some up and coming athletes where he shared stories of his sporting life before he addressed a whole school assembly.

School captain Cameron Bryant, 17, plays union and cricket and said he was inspired by Foster's down to earth approach.

"It's great you make it to that level from country town,” he said.

Year 9 student Danielle who plays defence for the Goonellabah Hornets, is currently doing some coaching as she has recently had a knee construction.

The 15-year-old said she was keen to hear what Foster had to say.

Principal Greg Smith said they were thrilled to have an ongoing relationship with Foster who is among Australia's most respected football broadcasters, writers, speakers and commentators.

"It is really important to have ex-students come along and share their story about the impact school had on them,” he said.

"Craig has made numerous visits and had a long-term association with the school during his sporting and post-sporting career.”

Personal development, health and physical education teacher, Tony Wilson, said Foster who attended the school between 1981 to 1986, could really reach students and fire them up to succeed on and off the sporting field.

"Craig is one of greatest past students and a great advocate of the Lismore and Goonallebah community,” he said.

"What his advocacy does for the students is sensational.”

Lismore Northern Star

    Local Partners