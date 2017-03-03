28°
Rural Northern Rivers home gutted by fire

Hamish Broome
| 3rd Mar 2017 4:12 PM
A fire at Bora Ridge saw a house totally destroyed.
A fire at Bora Ridge saw a house totally destroyed. Bev Lacey

A BORA Ridge home was completely destroyed by fire last night despite efforts by several fire crews to save it.

Residents came home to find their house fully alight about 7.45pm and immediately contacted emergency services.

A Rural Fire Service brigade from West Coraki arrived on the scene within 10 minutes, but the blaze had already engulfed the property.

Three more RFS brigades from Ellangowan, Casino East, and Woodburn quickly joined the fight alongside the Coraki Fire and Rescue unit.

Firefighters were at the property until 10.30pm extinguishing the blaze.

Unfortunately the timber home was completely destroyed.

The cause at this stage is unknown.

Xbox Game Pass: Netflix of gaming coming to Xbox One

New service will offer access to up to 100 gaming titles

