The Byron Shire has seen a strong spike in rural land values, particularly in places where there are coastal views.
Rural land with coastal views? Yes please

11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
STRONG demand for well-located rural home sites with coastal views, particularly those near amenities and facilities, led to a 16.71 per cent increase in rural land values across the local government area.

Strong macadamia nut prices also contributed to the strength of the market for rural land.

West of Mullumbimby the market was inconsistent with some steeper, timber areas slightly decreasing in value.

 

Typical rural land values:

  • Dudgeons Lane, Bangalow (17.71 ha): $1,170,000, up 11.4 per cent
  • Eureka Rd, Clunes (40.18 ha): $1,100,000, no change
  • Eureka Rd, Eureka (6280sqm): $40,000, up 33.3 per cent
  • Whian Rd, Eureka (26.45 ha): $1,000,000, up 11.1 per cent
  • Kennedys Lane, Ewingsdale (30.09 ha): $1,450,000, up 26.1 per cent
  • Federal Dr, Federal (2 ha): $585,000, up 17 per cent
  • Kings Rd, Federal (2.911 ha): $690,000, up 20 per cent
  • Goonengerry Mill Rd, Goonengerry (4.047 ha): $370,000, down 3.9 per cent
  • Coopers Lane, Main Arm (40.468 ha): $500,000, up 6.4 per cent
  • Settlement Rd, Main Arm (9.473 ha): $570,000, up 14 per cent
  • Coolamon Scenic Dr, Mullumbimby (4047sqm): $70,000, up 16.7 per cent
  • Dudgeons Rd, Mullumbimby (42.323 ha): $1,430,000, up 24.4 per cent
  • Main Arm Rd, Mullumbimby (4047sqm): $480,000, up 9.1 per cent
  • Myocum Rd, Myocum (2.284 ha): $685,000, up 20.2 per cent
  • Skinners Shoot Rd, Skinners Shoot (4051sqm): $700,000, up 1.5 per cent
  • Bangalow Rd, Talofa (2.026 ha): $810,000, up 17.4 per cent
  • The Old Brunswick Rd, Tyagarah (2.47 ha): $74,000, up 10.5 per cent
  • Main Arm Rd, Upper Main Arm (68.45 ha): $860,000, up 7.5 per cent.

