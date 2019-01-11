Rural land with coastal views? Yes please

The Byron Shire has seen a strong spike in rural land values, particularly in places where there are coastal views.

STRONG demand for well-located rural home sites with coastal views, particularly those near amenities and facilities, led to a 16.71 per cent increase in rural land values across the local government area.

Strong macadamia nut prices also contributed to the strength of the market for rural land.

West of Mullumbimby the market was inconsistent with some steeper, timber areas slightly decreasing in value.

Typical rural land values: