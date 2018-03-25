Rural fire brigade's history of dedication recognised

Member of Main Arm rural fire brigade have been recognised as the group marks 75 years.

Member of Main Arm rural fire brigade have been recognised as the group marks 75 years. JAY CRONAN

THE Main Arm Rural Fire Brigade has been congratulated for its contributions to the community on its 75th birthday.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin MLC and NSW Rural Fire Service Regional Business Manager Ross Phillips joined current and former members of the brigade for the anniversary.

The brigade formed in 1942 to protect timber and produce from the threat of bushfire.

"Since its humble beginnings, we have watched the Main Arm Brigade go from strength to strength, improving their equipment and the proficiency and experience of its members,” Mr Franklin said.

"Today there are 51 members in the Main Arm brigade, who respond to local incidents including bush and grass fires, structure fires, motor vehicle accidents and floods, as well as lending a hand in other areas where assistance is required.

"The brigade also has a very strong community engagement team and actively promotes bush fire safety and preparedness.”

Mr Phillips said the brigade had garnered a huge level of respect as a result of its dedication to the community.

"Each and every one of these volunteers is worthy of our most sincere thanks and I would like to personally commend them, not only for their commitment to their Brigade and the Service, but also to their community,” Mr Phillips said.

"It is the dedication of all members that will see the Main Arm Brigade maintain a strong presence in the community into the future.”