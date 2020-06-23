Running of the Bulls: Casino rugby team of the decade

SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig has named his Casino Bulls team of the decade (2010-2019) in Far North Coast rugby union.

Casino Bulls front-rower Blake Birmingham in action.

Front row, Blake Birmingham

Played through some lean seasons at the club and stood out at a young age. The most consistent forward in the tight five.

Hooker, Ben Collison

Came into first grade as a halfback and has transferred those skills into hooker. Growing in confidence each season.

Front row, Craig Connelly

Great footwork and skill set for a front-rower. A genuine club stalwart.

Second row, Nathan Davy

Talented junior who has found his place in the top grade. Still has plenty of years ahead of him.

Second row, Brock Armstrong

A dedicated clubman and has played big minutes at front row and second row over the years.

Casino flanker Josef Lalabalavu on the run against Byron Bay last year. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Flanker, Josefa Lalabalava

The Fijian has made a massive impact in a short time at the club and scored an impressive six tries in a single game last season.

Casino flanker Carl Tahatu. Photo Marc Stapelberg.

Flanker, Carl Tahatu

The heart and soul of the forward pack for many years and a joint winner of the zone Best and Fairest player award in 2011.

No 8, Greg Killiby

Young and versatile like most of the Casino forward pack. He could play anywhere from front row to No 8 and brought plenty of aggression.

Halfback, Luke Serone

The Bulls best player at the start of the decade and had enough talent to take home the zone Best and Fairest award in 2010.

Casino five-eighth Stephen Murchie. Photo Marc Stapelberg.

Five-eighth, Stephen Murchie

A fierce competitor and someone who can get under the skin of opposition teams. Plenty of ability to play halfback or five-eighth

Wollongbar-Alstonville defenders try to bring down Casino winger Saimoni Rokowaqa. Photo Vicki Kerry.

Wing, Saimoni Rokowaqa

Dominant in the 2018 season and barely went a game without finding his way to the tryline.

Casino centre Tom Bishop playing in the Far North Coast representative team during his time at the Bulls in 2011. Photo Angela Beattie

Centre, Tom Bishop

The English import had speed to burn and made an immediate impact spending two years at the club in 2011 and 2012. He went on to win a premiership at Lismore City in 2013.

Centre, Glen Pollard

Defends well and is always among the Bulls best players.

Wing, Harrison Cusack

Another young talent with utility value. Can also play centre, five-eighth and fullback.

Fullback, Wilson Lovokuro

Prolific try-scorer and difficult to contain from anywhere on the field. The Bulls dominated the back end of 2019 off the Fijian players influence and only just missed finals.