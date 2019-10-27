Running in rainbows

PAINTING UP A STORM: These kids know how to get the best from the run.

WHETHER participants chose to run, walk, skip or crawl, no one completed Lismore's Colour Run without being covered in bright paint.

The 3km Colour Explosion Fun Run held at St John's College Woodlawn raised funds for HeadSpace, an orphanage in Cambodia and a new program for Woodlawn College.

At 9.30am yesterday more than 600 participants gathered at the starting line dressed in white clothes, colourful headbands and sunglasses.

During the first leg of the race runners were sprayed with water by NSW RFS members through a fire hose and doused with paint from seven colours of the rainbow.

Then they rolled on a plastic sheet covered with paint that lay across the track and were hit with paint again at multiple checkpoints throughout the journey.

Julie Bull ran with her grandsons Noah Bull, 5, Kaden Bull, 3 and Tj Bull, 2 and said she felt she has been more excited than the boys in the lead-up to the event.

"I'm a runner and I have been dying for an event to get the kids involved, so when I saw the sign coming into Lismore one day I went 'Right, I'm going to register us all for the Colour Run',” Ms Bull said.

"I like that you're doing something for your health and at the same time helping out a charity.”

Event coordinator Lisa Love said Woodlawn Parents and Friends Association started the event because 'We wanted to give the community as well as Woodlawn, something that Lismore hadn't had before'.

"It's a great feeling to watch everyone come out, have a good time, be healthy and run for the community,” Ms Love said.

Woodlawn Parents and Friends Association hope to raise up to $18,000 to equal last year's tally.

Sunday was the second year running and concluded with a 'colour explosion' where participants were drenched in the biggest round of paint spray.

The all-terrain cross-country course started on the oval stretching through the scenic route and hills of St John's College, Woodlawn.