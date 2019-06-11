Running for fun and a really good cause

FUN RUN: Matthew and Barbara Chapman are reminding people to get ready for the annual Darrel Chapman Fun Run being held on 25 August, 2019.

FUN RUN: Matthew and Barbara Chapman are reminding people to get ready for the annual Darrel Chapman Fun Run being held on 25 August, 2019. Marc Stapelberg

FOR more than 22 years, runners have been taking part in an annual fun run which is held in memory of a beloved husband, father, distinguished academic and sportsman.

Darrel Chapman lost his battle with cancer in October 1992, and according to his wife Barbara, he's never been forgotten, especially at this event which this year will be held on August 25.

Mrs Chapman joined representatives from Our Kids, Lords Taverners, Master Games, National Australia Bank to celebrate the launch of the The NAB Darrel Chapman Fun Run which raises funds for local charity, Our Kids.

Following the success of last year's event, the fun run will introduce a challenge to local schools to encourage them to compete as a community and be in the running to win prizes for their school from local sports retailer, Sportspower.

NAB Business Banking Executive Nigel Rumple said the bank was excited to partner with Our Kids for the 2019 Darrel Chapman Fun Run.

"It's a great way to have all our locally based teams get involved in the community leading up to and volunteering at the event," he said.

"We're also excited to involve local schools, local businesses and the community to support the event via the Corporate and Community Challenges through participation on the day, raising money for Our Kids."

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista said the event brings the community together for Our Kids.

"It's an event where all can be involved, it is a joy to see," she said.

As in previous years, the fun run will include a 4km walk/run, a 10km run and the city's only half marathon.

The event benefits Our Kids, a local charity that raises money to purchase lifesaving paediatric equipment for our local hospitals, to keep kids local when needing medical care.

The race starts in Woodlark St and heads out on to Molesworth St with the 4 km turn around at the Lismore Turf Club, the 10km turnaround is at Woodlawn and the half marathon turnaround at Numulgi.

Registrations at www.darrelchapman.com

More information at Our Kids Office on 6620 2705.