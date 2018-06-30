Running all part of Joel's healthy lifestyle campaign

AFTER a 10-year marathon hiatus, soccer coach Joel Organ has proven he's still in the game, claiming a bronze medal at Noosa last month ahead of the Gold Coast Marathon.

As a coach at Australia's only Liverpool International Academy based at Southern Cross University in Lismore, Organ will join #TeamSCU for the half marathon event on the Gold Coast tomorrow.

The 43-year-old Southern Cross University nursing graduate, who was born in the soccer-mad town of Reading in England, said training for the Noosa marathon had been part of his plan to complete a half marathon in under 80 minutes.

He hoped it would inspire his soccer team and work colleagues to achieve their goals in the process.

"I started running in my 20s and really took off in my 30s, but was forced to take a break due to injury,” he said.

"These past 12 months have seen my fitness and injury issues resolve and I've made a serious go of it.”

Organ ran a personal best time of 2 hours 58 minutes in the Sydney marathon in 2008, and last month on the Sunshine Coast he ran 2 hours 59 minutes, proving his new training plan had paid off.

"Instead of running full pace every time I train I have been using an 80/20 rule, with 80 per cent low intensity runs and 20 per cent high intensity, alongside other runners who spur me on,” he said.

After working as a nursing home assistant from the age of 16, alongside his soccer training Organ decided to follow his passion for health by studying nursing at Southern Cross University in the 1990s.

While completing his degree, he represented the university in soccer at two National University Games and coached the women's National University Games and local teams.

Now, as assistant to the director of nursing at Lismore Base Hospital, Organ is passionate about promoting healthy lifestyles and giving back to the community.

Getting back into marathon running has been part of that.

"I am really proud of the community I am part of and giving back to them, not only as a nurse leader but also in coaching the Liverpool Football Academy girls team, through running and being collaborative,” he said.

"I've always tried to uphold being a role model in the workplace and outside it.”