Runners ready to charge mountain in popular event

COMPETITORS READY: Mullumbimby's Chinny Charge Fun Run kicks off from 1pm. Pictured are Tony and Glen Curtis were both on the podium after last year's Chinny Charge at Mullumbimby.

AFTER a seventeen-year hiatus, 500 competitors are again gearing up to race to the top of Mt Chincogan today for Mullumbimby's third Chinny Charge Fun Run.

The annual plastic-free event is an opportunity for competitors to stay fit, take in the views from the top of the mountain as well as help to raise funds for drought relief.

Mullumbimby Chamber of Commerce President Jenelle Stanford said with support from Byron Shire Council, most of the money raised from the 500 racing and walking entries would go toward supporting farmers out in Bingara.

"We are sending a comedy show out to Bingara for dinner and a laugh in the first weekend of December and we are taking truckloads of foods with us,” Ms Stanford said.

"Byron Shire Council have granted us trucks and drivers up to a specific amount of money -so they've backed us all the way.

"It's always a great community event, so come along and check it out. It is a green event and there will be reusable cups and water on the mountain.”

For the first time last year kids aged 12 and under competed in the event as well as a new non-competing walkers' category

"The Under 12 kids aren't allowed on the mountain, they are only allowed to run to the base and back,” Ms Stanford said.

While the event is under way, there will be Family Friendly Fun and Entertainment, including food and drinks in front of the Mullumbimby Ex-Services club.

Hosted by the Mullumbimby Chamber of Commerce, the next run up Mount Chincogan in Mullumbimby is yearly event.

Kicking off from Mullumbimby Civic Hall, Dalley St, Mullumbimby, from 11am to 6p. Kids from 6 to 12 years old heading off with guardians at 1pm, and the main event going off at 2pm.

The event is hosted by the Mullumbimby Chamber of Commerce and food supplied will be supplied by Mullumbimby Public School.