Run, walk, skip or crawl, but you will get covered in colour

EXPLOSION: Lismore school students Mimi O'Reilly, 13, and Jackson Cheong, 15, with other students ahead of the 2018 Lismore Colour Explosion Fun Run. Marc Stapelberg

GET ready to get coated in colour for a good cause.

The second Lismore Colour Explosion Fun Run is nearly here, with the event set to held on Sunday, October 27.

The weather forecast is looking promising for the colour run, which will cover a three kilometre cross country course through the St John's College Woodlawn campus, with a number of colour powder points located along the course.

Woodlawn Parents and Friends Association president Lisa Love said the public event is for all ages and fitness levels, from first time runners to seasoned athletes.

"You can run, walk, skip or crawl the track, it's all about being outside having fun with friends and family and getting plastered with colour along the way," she said.

Ms Love said there was more than just the run itself, with a live DJ, food and coffee stalls, jumping castles and giant slide, a barbecue and sweet stall, Headspace Lismore chill out zone, Solid Mob stall, the Cancer Council, and police, Rural Fire Brigade, St John's Ambulance and community services will all be attending.

Ms Love said last year's event had almost 1000 participants, and organisers invited everyone in the community to come along and have some fun.

While last year's inaugural Lismore Colour Explosion Fun Run helped raise funds for motor-neurone disease, this year will support the mental health and wellbeing of local youth.

Funds raised from the event will support not-for-profit organisation Headspace Lismore, as well as youth with disabilities foundation Yodifee House in Cambodia, and the St John's College Woodlawn Parents and Friends Association.

The Lismore Colour Explosion Fun Run will be held at St John's College, 203 Woodlawn Road, Woodlawn on Sunday, October 27.

For more information or to register visit www.lismorecolourexplosionfunrun.com.au.