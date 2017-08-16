Run Riley, as fast as you can

KEEPING TRACK: Bec Sneath from Kyogle and her dog Riley will take part in the Cobber Dog Challenge.

DOGS from six states will wear a GPS collar for three weeks to collect data about their daily activities.

One of these dogs is Riley owned by Kyogle's Bec Sneath.

The Sneaths run a beef and dairy farm.

As a sixth generation dairy farmer Bec has farming in her blood but she couldn't manage it all without Riley's help.

Riley has been herding cows his whole life, starting with a particularly big cow when he was eight weeks old.

When he's not working he sits with his owner on the tractor or up on the horse with her.

When Bec can't find the youngest of her three children, who is almost five years, she doesn't worry because she knows Riley will be with him, keeping him safe.

Working with dogs and horses each day fuels Bec's passion for a hard day's yakka on the farm. But farming is not the only thing on Bec's plate. She runs a photography business, manages the horses and goes campdrafting.

The challenge begins on August 28 and runs for three weeks.