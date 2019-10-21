Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QUICK RESPONSE: The man is now in a stable condition.
QUICK RESPONSE: The man is now in a stable condition.
News

'Run off the road': Man injured on New England Highway

Bianca Hrovat
19th Oct 2019 11:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been transported to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on the New England Highway last night.

The car "appears to have run off the road" near Ballandean at around 3.40am, according to a spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service.

The man was conscious when police arrived at the scene and was transported by ambulance to the Stanthorpe Hospital.

According to a spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the man suffered minor injuries and is in a stable condition.

ambulance ballandean car crash new england highway police rollover stanthorpe hospital
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    #41-50: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    premium_icon #41-50: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    Sport A SURFER, squash player and baseball champion have made the list. Who else is on it?

    What our councils pushed for at local government conference

    premium_icon What our councils pushed for at local government conference

    Council News Cost increase to information access, e-voting trials discussed

    800 runners charge the lighthouse for charity

    premium_icon 800 runners charge the lighthouse for charity

    Sport "It keeps my alive”, event winner stoked with win

    Meet the man behind Lismore's new school

    premium_icon Meet the man behind Lismore's new school

    Education He's long dreamed of creating a progressive school for the region