ALLEGED BUNDY BANDIT: 'I enjoy ... going to jail'

A THIEF, who police say has a penchant for rum, has been arrested in Lismore.

Police allege on February 9 a 38 year old Lismore man attended a house in Gaggin Lane, where he stole one bottle of Bundaberg Overproof Rum worth approximately $50 and a limited edition bottle of Bundaberg Rum worth about $200 from a bar area.

On Sunday evening police saw the 38 year old on Eggins Lane and placed him under arrest. The 38 year old allegedly said: "I enjoy being a criminal, I enjoy going to jail."

The 38 year old has been charged with one count of break, enter and steal. He has been bail refused until April. #LismoreCrime #BundyRum