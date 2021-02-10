Ruling the roost: Roosters prove hit with the fans at Mullumbimby training

Photos from the Sydney Roosters training session at Mullumbimby on Monday February 4. (Credit: Adam Daunt)

NRL heavyweight Sydney Roosters proved a huge hit at their first open training in Mullumbimby as they gear up for the 2021 NRL season.

Fans were out in force and lining the sidelines eager to spot their favourite NRL players with James Tedesco and Jake Friend the most popular picks for the youngsters.

The Roosters completed a series of running drills before practising some set passing plays and line recovery drills under the watchful eye of Trent Robinson and his coaching staff.

Tedesco was greeted by rousing shouts of “Teddy” as the kids clamoured to catch the balls from his goalkicking practice before they disappeared into the abyss of bushes behind the goals.

The Roosters even got some lucky fans involved in some passing drills as training drew to a close and players gave up their time to give the waiting flock of fans an autograph and photo.

The Roosters are using the Mullumbimby Giants grounds for the week as part of their pre-season training camp with fans being treated to another open session on Friday, February 12.