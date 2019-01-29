Rules you should know before leaving water out for wildlife

Leave water out for wildlife in this heat.

WHILE people can endure the hottest days during summer with the help of air conditioning and plenty of fluids, wildlife can suffer terribly during extreme heat.

Some small gestures can mean the difference between life and death for animals.

The Fauna Fetchers advise leaving bowls of water outside, far away from your house for wandering lizards, snakes, koalas, wallabies and the like.

But there are some things you should know first:

1. Don't use stainless steel bowls that will heat up and heat the water - a clay bowl is ideal.

2. Dishes at ground level should be flat and in the shade.

3. Don't forget the bees. Insects are hard done by in these sweltering conditions so putting rocks or corks in outdoor water bowls will allow insects to safely land without drowning.

Dr Chris Brown advised on his Facebook to bring domestic pets inside.

"A cool floor is often the most effective way of sucking heat out of their body,” he said.

"A fan (and air conditioning) will also help circulate cool air through their coat.”

His best tip is freeze a half full bowl of water and then pour fresh water over it during the day.

Being inside also frees up your outdoor space for some wildlife watering.