Rugby U18s compassion recognised on Australia Day

SPORTING RECOGNITION: The U18 Colts players from the Lismore Rugby Union Club were recognised with an award at the 2021 Lismore Australia Day ceremony and are pictured here Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith and Australia Day Ambassador George Ellis (back right), Photo: Kurt Petersen

SPORTING RECOGNITION: The U18 Colts players from the Lismore Rugby Union Club were recognised with an award at the 2021 Lismore Australia Day ceremony and are pictured here Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith and Australia Day Ambassador George Ellis (back right), Photo: Kurt Petersen

In what was unquestionably the most moving moment of the Australia Day Awards at Lismore Town Hall, a local sporting team was recognised for their incredible compassion and esprit de corps.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith read out the citation for the Lismore Rugby Union Club’s Under 18s Colts who won the Australia Day Award for the category of Sports Team, Group or Organisation.

“Towards the end of the 2020 playing season, the Lismore Rugby Union Club lost two young men in tragic accidents, Eddie Allen and Jaylan Stewart, who both played in the Under 18s Colts team,” Cr Smith said.

“Through a very difficult time, these boys played on and upheld the spirit of rugby, themselves, their families and lost mates with great pride and honour.

“Under such extreme emotional difficulties, these boys played on for their mates and won the Grand Final in impressive style that highlighted their true character, pride and great sportsmanship.”

There were many people wiping their eyes as the award was presented to the team by 2021 Lismore Australia Day Ambassador, George Ellis.

After the presentation, the club members had a photo taken with the mayor and Mr Ellis.

LRUC president Pete Everingham said the award meant a great deal to the team and club who had weathered an incredibly difficult time.

“Everyone at the club is really proud of how these young men have supported each other,” Mr Everingham said.

If this article causes you distress, support can be provided by:

Lifeline 13 11 14

Beyond Blue 1300 224 636