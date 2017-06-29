Rugby Lifeline to young men dealing with mental issues

Lismore Rugby Club players with their shirts showing the Lifeline number to call.

LIFELINE Northern Rivers will be joining with Lismore City Rugby Club to hold an awareness and fundraising day.

This is in line with a recent Lifeline Australia campaign to break down traditional male values of stoicism and masculinity, and highlighting the importance of open and non-judgemental conversations about mental health, suicide and well-being.

The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, July 1 at Lismore Rugby Club's ground, 1 Rugby Road, Lismore.

Lismore will be playing Lennox Head in the FNC Rugby Union Premiership with first grade kick off at 3pm. Entry is by gold coin donation at the gate.

The Lismore first-grade team will be wearing one-off jerseys, which highlight the Lifeline logo on a unique jersey design, for the occasion.

Those match-day jerseys will be auctioned after the game to raise funds for Lifeline's local suicide prevention services.

"We know from more than 850,000 interactions across our national 24/7 crisis support services each year, reaching out when you're struggling can be one of the toughest actions someone can take," Centre Manager at Lifeline Northern Rivers, Niall Mulligan said.

"And while we have a wonderful culture of mateship in Australia,ideas about stoicism and masculinity mean men often struggle to reach out during tough times.

'Lifeline is delighted to be able to partner with a strong community organisation like Lismore Rugby Club to encourage men, and particularly young men, to have the courage to seek help if they need to do so"

Will Cotterill, Lismore first grade coach, said playing rugby has always been about teamwork and supporting your team-mates.

"If Lismore Rugby Club can play a part in building awareness and encouraging the sort of open conversations that can help to save lives then we are delighted to take that opportunity" he said.

For 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention services, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp