Rugby talent leads the way

TOP PLAYER: Byron Bay second-rower Will Aisake on the charge against Ballina in FNC rugby on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Brad Brown, Ballina

New captain at Ballina and follows very much in the style of leadership as his predecessor Andrew Burke.

Brown puts in a whole-hearted effort every week and is always among the Seahorses' best players.

He is in his second year at the club and there is enough talent across the rest of the team to push for a spot in the grand final.

Will Aisake, Byron Bay

Back from Spain last month and straight in to take the tough carries from the second row.

Gives his team the extra size they need to push other forward packs around and has even held his own, pushing in the front row at scrums in recent weeks.

Flanker Craig Wallace is a constant threat again while fullback Jascha Saeck keeps the backline together and is always a standout.

Callum Jones,

Lennox Head

The new centre has impressed plenty of people with his speed and skill, scoring multiple tries this season.

He is one of three players in the backline that is usually a five-eighth but he is proving a handful for teams out wider.

The Trojans have plenty of flair in the backline and are starting to take shape when fullback Sam Fitzgerald, five-eighth Billy Goldsmith and winger Marty McNamara are all on deck.

Mitch Planten,

Casuarina

Casuarina look the real deal this season and the No 8 is proving to be one of the better ball-running forwards in the competition.

Planten always had plenty of size playing on the FNC as a junior and has been a welcome addition to a team now in its third year in the top grade.

A similar showing in the second half of the season will see Casuarina in the semi-finals for the first time.

Sam Kerry, Wollongbar-

Alstonville

Plenty of talent in the Pioneers backline this year but the speed and flair from Kerry at fullback is still one of the main highlights.

Kerry is dangerous from close range and can also make inroads from within their own half.

He has already scored eight tries this year and should go neck-and-neck all season with teammate James Vidler for most tries scored.