Rugby stars: players rated on grand final performance

WING MAN: Lennox Head winger Marty McNamarra playing for the Trojans in Far North Coast rugby union. John Bungate

Sports editor Mitchell Craig gives a rating out of 10 for how the starting players fared in the Far North Coast rugby union grand final between Lennox Head and Wollongbar-Alstonville.

Wollongbar-Alstonville won the game 19-14 at Crozier Field, Lismore.

Wollongbar-Alstonville

Matt Wright, 6.5, Did well at the scrum and helped lead the tight five around.

Bill Johnston, 6, Fairly quiet game by his standards but didn't do anything wrong.

Benji Tiatia, 7.5, He took some hard runs that needed to be made and looks at home in the front row.

Matt Scott, 7, Fifth grand final win at the Pioneers and forced his way for a crucial try just before half-time which gave his side a 19-7 lead at the break.

Vaughan Sandral, 7.5, Starting second rower Steve Mison fractured his ankle and was gone after 10 minutes. Sandral did a great job playing a lot more minutes than expected.

Nick Pennisi, 7, The flanker has dominated all year and played well again without too many standout moments.

Austin Markwort, 6, First grand final and will only get better after a full season in the top grade.

Hamish Mould, 7, He copped a hiding around the breakdown but kept coming back for more. The Trojans did well containing him when he ran.

Louis Hollman, 6.5, Got clean ball early to his five-eighth and that was all he needed to do. Kept the forwards organised.

Ben Damen, 8, Scored a great individual try in the early exchanges and was probably the difference between the two teams.

Daniel Damen, 6.5 Used his big frame to force his way over for a try in the corner but was well contained after that.

George Toomey, 6.5, It looked like he was going to be hard to stop early with his speed and he defended well.

Matt Nean, 8, A couple of big linebreaks that swung momentum back in favour of the Pioneers.

James Vidler, 6, He was yellow carded in what was a harsh call and he never got the chance to light up the game with some of his freakish runs.

Sam Kerry, 7, Thought he might have found some space at some point but he pulled off a big tackle which prevented a Lennox Head try late in the game.

TOTAL 103

Lennox Head

Matt Liddle, 7, Not as much impact as the preliminary final but threw his body into everything.

John Young, 6, He was a menace around the ruck and tackled well. Still has some things to work on.

Curtis Miles, 6, He ran out of juice in the second half but played the game at a high intensity.

Jono Huddy, 6.5, Another one of the Trojans young guns that will be better for the experience.

Hayden Blair, 7, Aggressive in everything he did and has become one of the teams most reliable players.

Jack Tyndall, 6.5, He didn't play a lot of first grade this year but he contributes a lot more in the forwards than he does at centre.

Luke Mounic, 7, His defence was a real feature of the finals series but he wasn't as damaging here.

Daniel Alley, 7, He needed to run the ball more. It looked like he might have been the one to snatch the win at the end.

Abe Goldsmith, 5, Limited opportunities after he was brought off the field early for a backline positional change.

Hugo Marks, 7, The five-eighth is hard to bring down when he runs the ball and forced his way over for a try.

Paul Crozier, 7, Gave it his absolute all and hopefully it wasn't his last game for the Trojans.

Zac Beecher, 8, Big game considering he was under an injury cloud all week and he looked the most likely from his side.

Brad Lees, 6.5, Head knock hurt him and he was unable to break through against a handy opposition centre pairing.

Marty McNamara, 6.5, He came off early and would have liked to have had more touches.

It wasn't a game that suited wingers.

Sam Fitzgerald, 7.5, Liked his effort and he proved a handful to bring down. A lot stronger than he looks.

TOTAL

100.5