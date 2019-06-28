Rugby standouts get roll on

Tupou Lolohea,

Ballina

An emerging talent who has already scored 12 tries this season and was recently selected in the NSW Country Under-20 team.

Lolohea is light on his feet and has the ability to score tries that most other players in the competition can't.

He is the fourth Lolohea brother to play first grade at Ballina in recent years, coming after Anthony, Oka and Stan.

Dan Morgan,

Byron Bay

Everthing he touched seemed to turn to gold in a 46-6 win over Grafton at the weekend and he was able to make big metres when he ran the ball.

He moves well for a bigger man and Byron Bay is starting to take shape up front with plenty of depth in its tight five.

English recruit and No8 Courtney Raymond has the potential to make them a serious contender.

Josef Lalabalavu, Casino

One of three Fijians who has added plenty of strike power at Casino with Lalabalavu scoring a match-winning try against Bangalow before another two tries in a crucial win over Casuarina.

Lalabalavu has played at the club before and has been able to fit straight back in with the likes of hooker Ben Collison and flanker Elliott Birmingham toiling hard in the forwards.

The Bulls might have left their charge to the finals too late and face a must-win game at home tomorrow against fifth-placed Byron Bay, who they have already beaten this season.

Marty McNamarra, Lennox Head

Has been on the end of several decent backlines over the years and now finds himself closer to the action at inside centre.

McNamarra is one of the best finishers in the competition and could eventually swap with winger Matt Bermingham, who has landed at the Trojans in recent weeks.

Lennox Head have one of the better backlines with five-eighth Billy Goldsmith and centre Callum Jones capable of covering most of the key positions.

Justyn Keir, Wollongbar-Alstonville

Not many halfbacks would put their hand up for a move to the forwards but Keir jumped at the chance to play flanker. He has the attitude and competitive streak to make the position his own and one of his best performances was against a bigger Ballina forward pack.

Hooker Bill Johnston and second-rower Matt Scott have been a constant in the Pioneers pack this season while its backline has dominated.