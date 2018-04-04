RUGBY ROYALTY VISITS

A GIANT of Australian rugby made his presence felt at Bangalow when Queensland Reds and Australian Wallabies forward Izack Rodda hit the paddock with local juniors at Shultz Oval.

Rodda was a hit at the free junior rugby information and skills development clinic, which was hosted by Bangalow Rugby Club and the NSW Rugby Union Northern Rivers development team, with the support of the Queensland Reds.

In his first full season of senior rugby, Rodda represented Queens- land and Australian Under-20s, as well as Bond University Queensland Country, where he was one of the standout locks in the National Rugby Championship.

Originally from Evans Head and standing over 2 metres tall, 21-year-old Rodda towered over the junior boys and girls and other coaching staff.

"Days like these are important to me and to the club and area,” he said.

"It's good be here giving back to the community. It was great to grow up playing grassroots footy on the Far North Coast and I was lucky to progress down the rugby pathway.”

Bangalow Rugby Club president Dave Phillips said he was thrilled to have someone of Rodda's stature as a player at Bangalow's home ground.

"Izack and my son played against each other in a whole series of grand finals since they were in Under-12s,” Phillips said.

"That's why I am involved in junior rugby - to be able to see players like Izack and my son and all these young kids here today involved in the game and building rugby across the whole region”

"It's also important to see girls participating today, as the women's game is going from strength to strength.

"Girls can play in the same team as the boys up until the age of 13 and then they go into their own competitions and eventually on to the women's sevens.

"The more girls and mothers involved in the sport, the more we build the family of rugby both locally and across the region.”

Phillips said the junior season would kick off on May 4 but junior players could sign on at any time.