Rugby player survives spinal injury scare at South Grafton

Paramedics attended an incident at South Grafton’s Hay Street Rugby Union Fields on Saturday afternoon.

ROUND one of the Far North Coast Rugby Union competition was soured by a serious injury scare at South Grafton’s Hay Street Fields on Saturday.

A Casuarina Barbarians player reportedly suffered an injury when playing against home side Grafton Redmen, leaving him without any feeling in his legs.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene as an ambulance attended to the injured player at the fields.

The injured player then started to regain feeling in his legs and the helicopter was called off course.

Responders on the scene reported fears of a spinal injury, taking all the right precautions before the ambulance arrived.

The player was later seen walking around at Grafton Base Hospital later that night and is on track to make a full recovery.