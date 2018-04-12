Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man accused of running a fake rugby league fundraiser has been charged.
A man accused of running a fake rugby league fundraiser has been charged. Trevor Veale
Crime

Rugby league scammer charged over fake fundraiser

Liana Turner
by
12th Apr 2018 9:50 AM

A NORTHERN Rivers man accused of running a fake rugby league fundraiser has been charged.

Richmond Police District officers will allege a Casino man, 29, had visited a Casino business asking for donations.

The man claimed to be gathering funds for the "Far North Coast Rugby League Club under-17s" and presented the business owner with a letter.

Police said the business owner gave the man a $50 cheque but then contacted Casino Police Station.

Police have charged the man with dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

He will face Casino Local Court this month.

Police have urged anyone else who believes they may have fallen victim to the accused to contact Casino Police Station on 02 6662 0099.

casino police northern rivers crime richmond police district rugby league
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'It's a disgrace': Lismore MP slams councillors over roads

    'It's a disgrace': Lismore MP slams councillors over roads

    Council News THOMAS George says it's time for the councillors to stop blaming cost shifting for the" lack of management towards road maintenance".

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    Movies Ballina Fair Cinema will host another screening of Breath

    $20 million shopping centre stalled by panel

    $20 million shopping centre stalled by panel

    News Traffic concerns have delayed this major development

    Truck breakdown closes lane on Bangalow Rd

    Truck breakdown closes lane on Bangalow Rd

    News A truck is obstructing traffic flows after breaking down at Bexhill

    • 12th Apr 2018 10:01 AM

    Local Partners