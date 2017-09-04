Rugby League reunion 40 years in the making

PLAYERS and coaches from the Casino RSM Rugby League Football Club's 1977 Minor and Major Premiers Reserve Grade and Under 18s teams attended a 40 year reunion on September 2.

Over 60 people came together to reminisce about the grand finals that were played in Grafton on September 11, 1977 with the Reserve Grade winning 21 to 10 against Western Suburbs and the Under 18s winning 26 to 5 against Kyogle.

The 1977 Under 18s players and coach Contributed

18 players from the Reserve Grade team where in attendance on the night including Captain/ Coach Tom Maroney and 13 players from the Under 18's team including Captain Glen Mannix and Coach Bob Lulham and also the President at that time Barry O'Keefe

Many memories, photos and newspaper clippings were shared on the night. The Reserve Grade training football that was signed by players and coaches in 1977 was on display and a new football was signed by all players and coaches present on the night