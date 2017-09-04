29°
News

Rugby League reunion 40 years in the making

The 1977 Reserve Grade players and coach
The 1977 Reserve Grade players and coach Contributed

PLAYERS and coaches from the Casino RSM Rugby League Football Club's 1977 Minor and Major Premiers Reserve Grade and Under 18s teams attended a 40 year reunion on September 2.

Over 60 people came together to reminisce about the grand finals that were played in Grafton on September 11, 1977 with the Reserve Grade winning 21 to 10 against Western Suburbs and the Under 18s winning 26 to 5 against Kyogle.

The 1977 Under 18s players and coach
The 1977 Under 18s players and coach Contributed

18 players from the Reserve Grade team where in attendance on the night including Captain/ Coach Tom Maroney and 13 players from the Under 18's team including Captain Glen Mannix and Coach Bob Lulham and also the President at that time Barry O'Keefe

Many memories, photos and newspaper clippings were shared on the night. The Reserve Grade training football that was signed by players and coaches in 1977 was on display and a new football was signed by all players and coaches present on the night

Topics:  40 year reunion casino rsm rugby league football club grand final reserve grade u18s

Lismore Northern Star
Man accused of animal torture gets bail

Man accused of animal torture gets bail

A BALLINA man accused of killing and torturing animals at Nimbin will be immediately released from prison today after eight months in custody.

Multi-million dollar battle over rescue chopper funds

A civil dispute is playing out in the Supreme Court between the old and new Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter operators.

Distribution of assets frozen ahead of Supreme Court clash

New contracts mean more jobs with Pacific Highway upgrade

Work continues on the Pacific Highway upgrade

A new contract will deliver upwards of 400 jobs

3000 child care staff to walk off the job in fight for pay

Unions leaders claim 3000 childcare staff will walk off the job

Local Partners