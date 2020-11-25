Rugby league legend passes on vital road safety tips

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler last week visited Lismore school students as part of the NSW Government's Knock-On Effect campaign to tackle road deaths and serious injuries.

RUGBY league legends are helping drive the road safety message by speaking with local students about the knock-on effect of road trauma in country communities.

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler and NSW Blues Adviser Greg Alexander last week visited Lismore school students as part of the NSW Government’s Knock-On Effect campaign to tackle road deaths and serious injuries.

It follows the recent deaths of two local teenagers in two separate car crashes.

Minister Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said country people make up a third of NSW’s population but last year deaths on country roads made up more than two-thirds of our road toll.

“One life lost on our roads is one too many, so to lose two young lives in a matter of weeks in a small community like Lismore is heartbreaking for the entire region, especially the boys’ mates,” Mr Toole said.

“Our partnership with NSW Rugby League connects local football clubs across the state with important road safety messages because road safety is everyone’s responsibility, whether you’re a driver, rider, passenger or pedestrian.

“It’s devastating to think that someone is killed or seriously injured every 46 minutes on NSW roads, so it’s important to remember that every time we get behind the wheel, the choices we make can have fatal consequences.”

Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin said it was great sporting heavyweights were throwing their weight behind this lifesaving campaign.

“League is part of the social fabric of our regional communities, so to have some of the game’s greats talking about the devastating ripple effect of road trauma in Lismore really drives home the importance of road safety,” Mr Franklin said.

“Everyone can make a difference with the decisions they make on the road, so we’re reminding drivers to stick to the speed limit, plan ahead, avoid driving tired, and make sure to have a Plan-B if you’ve been drinking.”

“We’re grateful for the continued support of NSW Rugby League, and this event is a great opportunity to talk with local people across regional NSW about road trauma in their communities and the importance of making safe decisions.”