Rugby fans chance to see league greats at special dinner

RUGBY GREATS: Gold Coast Titans including Mal Meninga will be at a special ticketed dinner in Lismore the night before the historic Titans Vs NZ Warriors game on February 27, 2021. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

For NRL fans you can never have too much footy and today tickets go on sale for a cracker event featuring some the games greats.

Now as excitement builds ahead of the National Rugby League trial match between the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors on February 27, fans will be in a fever pitch about the opportunity hear some of the greats talk about their beloved game.

Lismore City Council has announced it will host a “Night with Rugby League Legends” on Friday, February 26 from 7pm at the Lismore Workers Club.

The event will feature a panel with Mal Meninga, Steve Mitchell, Dennis Watt, Justin Holbrook and Anthony Laffranchi who will provide their unique insights into the world of Rugby League at the Gold Coast Titans.

Council said comedian Rob Brown will also keep dinner guests amused.

Tickets to the two-course dinner with drinks cost $160 per person or $1200 for table of eight.

Council said if a table of eight is required please contact gpevents@lismore.nsw.gov.au for tickets while smaller numbers of tickets can be purchased from www.visitlismore.com.au from Tuesday, 2 February.

Meanwhile, tickets are selling fast to the NRL pre-season match between the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors at Oakes Oval on Saturday, 27 February.

The more affordable but limited tickets are available in the Gordon Pavilion Grandstand and the Western Grandstand at $40 per seat, while outer tickets are adults $25, children 10 to 16 are $15, family (two adults and three children) $70 via www.visitlismore.com.au.

Children under 10 with a paying adult are free for the outer only and disabled tickets are available by contacting Leanne Clark on 1300 87 83 87.