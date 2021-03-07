Rugby club’s million-dollar plan for the future

A Northern NSW rugby union club has big plans for its future, including a brand new $1 million clubhouse.

The Tenterfield Bumblebees are in the process of applying for a grant for the new building at Federation Park.

They recently secured in-principle support from Tenterfield Shire Council for the project, with the council also granting a 20-year lease for land on the western side of the oval, south of the existing building.

The approval was provided “subject to the satisfactory resolution of community consultation process, satisfactory site analysis, lease negotiation, management agreement negotiation and development approval process”.

Federation Park in Tenterfield is a sports oval with netball courts, a clubhouse with a canteen, two store rooms, change rooms and toilets.

According to the council, the clubhouse was built in 1984 and provides “aged and basic facilities for all of the users of the park which includes senior soccer, rugby union, touch football, little athletics and netball”.

“Senior Soccer obtained a temporary (two-year) DA in 2017 for a container adjacent to the club house for storage purposes which has now expired,” the council said in its report.

“TBRC does not have storage facilities and has also applied to have a container on the park for storage purposes.

“The male and female toilets in the building are not often used due to safety concerns.

“TBRC intend to apply for a community grant to construct a new clubhouse with change rooms, storage facilities, kitchen and entertaining area.

“TBRC are seeking a grant in the order of $1 million to erect the two-level complex with a floor area of approximately 450 sqm.

“Detailed design and costings are yet to be completed and a development application is yet to be submitted.”

The rugby club said the new building would benefit the entire sporting community.

In a letter to other users of Federation Oval, they explained the project would result in more modern facilities for all clubs to use, as well as a large entertaining area that would be a suitable venue for private and community events.

“The building would provide more access for people with a disability, including wheelchair access to facilities,” the club’s letter states.

“The Tenterfield Rugby Club would possess the lease but would guarantee equal access for all member clubs.

“This new facility would enable all local clubs and schools to run carnivals, competitions and sporting events, with access to modern and much improved facilities.”